The Sullivan County Health Department will hold an influenza vaccine clinic on January 15th by appointment only. Flu shots will be available at the health department of Milan from 8:30 to noon and 1 to 4 o’clock.

Participants are asked to bring their Medicaid, Medicare, and insurance cards. Participants are also asked to wear a short-sleeve shirt.

Call the Sullivan County Health Department to schedule an appointment for January 15th’s influenza vaccine clinic at 660-265-4141.

