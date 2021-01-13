Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education approves 2021-2022 school calendar; hears enrollment update

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education approved the 2021-2022 school calendar on Tuesday evening, January 12th. The first day of school will be August 25th, and the last day is scheduled for May 13th, 2022.

BlueBird Networks was approved for the school’s internet service. Pleasant View will enter into a five-year contract for $510 per month.

The board approved a new hard surface bus route.

Superintendent Rebecca Steinhoff gave an enrollment update. Forty students are in early childhood special education preschool, which is an increase of two from last year. Janet Lake’s preschool is at full capacity with 20 students. There are 113 students in kindergarten through eighth grade, which is an increase of 12 from last year.

It was announced incumbent Jennifer Belvel refiled for the board of education.

Pleasant View will have an early out January 15th and no school January 18th in observance of Martin Luther King, Junior Day. Midterms for the third quarter will be February 5th. An early out for professional development will be February 12th. The first fifth and sixth-grade basketball game is against Chula at Pleasant View on the evening of February 18th at 6 o’clock.

In a closed session, the board approved hiring Micah and Erin Ferguson as student mentors. The board also approved extending Steinhoff’s contract by one year to continue a three-year contract. Salary will be determined at a later date.

