Sullivan County Fair officials announce winners of Sullivan County Fair Queen and Junior Miss competition

The 2021 Sullivan County Fair Queen & Junior Miss Pageant was held on Monday, July 5, 2021. There were 3 young women vying for the Junior Miss title, and 5 women vying for the Fair queen title.

Selected as the queen was Miss Jocelyn Perez. She is the daughter of Aurelia Cruz of Milan. Miss Perez received a bouquet of flowers provided by L & M Floral, a gift set donated by Deborah Taylor and Janet Callihan, a personalized tote provided by Rebecca Bennett, Color Street Nails provided by RaeKay’s Rocking Nails, Raeann Hoermann, a sash provided by Ali McCully, past fair queen director, a $150 cash scholarship provided by Kirksville Motors and Barnes-Baker Trenton, a crown provided by Stacey’s Shirts, Stacey O’Haver.

The first runner-up in the Queen division was Gracey Gordon, the daughter of Rusty and Danita Gordon of Green Castle. Miss Gordon received a bouquet, a gift set provided by Sophistacuts, Candy Dunlap, and a $75 cash scholarship provided by Northeast Rural Telephone Company.

The Jr. Miss Title winner was Landry Oaks. She is the daughter of Seth and Joni Oaks of Newtown. Miss Oaks receives a bouquet of flowers, a gift set provided by the Hair Gallery, Jennifer Glidewell, Krista Trent, Shelly Weter, and Jessica Dickel, a $50 cash scholarship provided by Triple T Farms, Shannon and Becky Tipton, and Danita Gordon & family, a personalized tote provided by Rebecca Bennett, Color Street Nails provided by RaeKay’s Rocking Nails, Raeann Hoerrmann, a sash provided by Ali McCully, past pageant director, and a crown provided by Shelter Insurance, Lee Van Dusseldorp.

The first runner-up in the Junior Miss division was Emma Middleton, daughter of Stacey and Mindy Chapman of Newtown. Miss Middleton received a bouquet of flowers, a gift set provided by GC Styles, Brenda Lee Clark, and a $25 cash scholarship provided by Deborah Taylor.

The Crowd Favorite in the Queen division was Savanna Linhart. In the Junior Miss division, Andrea Pendergragt was awarded the title of Crowd Favorite. Each girl won a $25 cash prize.

Landry Oaks and Madison McCollum were awarded the title of Miss Photogenic. Each girl will receive a 15-minute mini-session from Danah Gail Photography.

Many gifts and donations from the community were given to all the ladies of the competition, and many volunteers assisted with the program and competition making the contest a success.

Sullivan County Fair Queen, Jocelyn Perez, and Junior Miss Landry Oaks will reign over the county fair festivities. Miss Jocelyn Perez will have the opportunity to compete at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia for the title of the Missouri State Fair Queen.

