A Mercer County farmer has directed America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation to the Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri, which will forward the funds into the account of the Princeton Ball Association.

Shane Michael Cox recently directed the $2,500 donation from America’s Farmers Grow Communities, which is sponsored by the Bayer Fund.

The Princeton Ball Association has a charitable purpose involving the construction, maintenance, and continued improvements of their new ball field complex.

In August 2020, farmers entered a drawing for a chance to direct $2,500 to a local eligible non-profit of their choice. Since 2010, America’s Farmers programs have awarded more than $59 million to non-profits, to ag students, and public schools across rural America.

