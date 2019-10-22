Students from Chillicothe visit Papa Charlie’s Pumpkin Patch

Students from all the Kindergarten classes and Preschool at Chillicothe Elementary School recently experienced a hands-on learning experience at Papa Charlie’s Pumpkin Patch.

The students learned about agriculture in the classroom through their regular curriculum and assistance from the Litton Crusaders program. During the school year, students learn about animals on the farm, crops are grown on the farm, and what farmers provide to the general population.

As part of the Litton Crusaders program, students got the opportunity to go to Papa Charlie’s Pumpkin Patch for a farm experience with a little fun mixed in. High school students, a total of 29 students from the Litton Agriculture Education Center, assisted in the days’ activities.

The students got to pet several animals in the petting zoo, visit with “Curly” the pig, see some longhorn cattle in their natural habitat, walk through a cornfield, take a hayride, pedal a tractor, and get up close to hay bales. The kids had a fun day and expressed appreciation to the Jerry Litton Family Memorial Foundation for supporting this activity through the Litton Crusaders program.

