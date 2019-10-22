Chillicothe FFA chapter holds Greenhand Initiation Ceremony

Earlier in the month of October, sixty-six Greenhands of the Chillicothe FFA Chapter attended the Area II Greenhand Initiation ceremony in Gallatin.

The Area II officer team, which was led by President, Rachel Holt of the Chillicothe FFA Chapter, conducted the initiation. During the initiation, the Greenhands listened to the 2019 Area Creed speaker, Rebecca Urich of Trenton, recite the creed, watched a slideshow featuring Area II Greenhands, listened to State FFA 1st Vice President, Isaiah Massey, speak

The initiates were presented their Greenhand pins during the Greenhand Ceremony.

