Chillicothe FFA chapter holds Greenhand Initiation Ceremony

Local News October 22, 2019October 22, 2019 KTTN News
Chillicothe FFA Greenhand Initiation 2019

Earlier in the month of October, sixty-six Greenhands of the Chillicothe FFA Chapter attended the Area II Greenhand Initiation ceremony in Gallatin.

The Area II officer team, which was led by President, Rachel Holt of the Chillicothe FFA Chapter, conducted the initiation. During the initiation, the Greenhands listened to the 2019 Area Creed speaker, Rebecca Urich of Trenton, recite the creed, watched a slideshow featuring Area II Greenhands, listened to State FFA 1st Vice President, Isaiah Massey, speak

The initiates were presented their Greenhand pins during the Greenhand Ceremony.

Post Views: 4
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Email
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

About KTTN News