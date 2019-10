Businesses, individuals, churches, and organizations will pass out candy from decorated tables during Octo Boo Fest in Downtown Jamesport on Halloween.

The event, that is open to every allows for trick or treating from 4 to 6 o’clock that evening, with or without a costume. Hot dogs and hot chocolate will be provided.

Contact the Jamesport Community Association for more information on Octo Boo Fest on October 31, 2019, at 660-684-6146.

