Stefanie Dowell selected as North Central Missouri College’s “Outstanding Employee”

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

Stefanie Dowell, Academic Affairs Specialist from Gallatin, MO, has been selected as North Central Missouri College’s Outstanding Employee for January. Stefanie has been employed at NCMC for five years and holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

As one of her many accomplishments at NCMC, Stefanie recently revived the community education program, which got off to a great start last year. Stefanie would like to see the community education program grow and continue to positively engage and enrich the lives of those in our communities.

Stefanie said, “My favorite thing about NCMC is the family-like atmosphere.” In the future, Stefanie sees her department continuing to add new programs and educational avenues to better serve NCMC students.

Each month, nominations are submitted by faculty/staff members for an outstanding employee they feel is hardworking, dedicated, and has made NCMC overall a great place. To learn more about employment opportunities at North Central Missouri College, visit the employment section of the college website.

Related