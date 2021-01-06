La Plata teen injured after side by side overturns on private property

Local News January 6, 2021January 6, 2021 KTTN News
The Highway Patrol reports a LaPlata resident sustained serious injuries when a side by side traveled too fast for conditions on private property and overturned two miles southeast of LaPlata on Tuesday morning, January 5th.

An ambulance transported 18-year-old Jason Gingerinch to the Northeast Regional Medical Center of Kirksville.

The vehicle received minor damage, and the driver did not wear a safety device.

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office, as well as Macon County Rural Fire and Rescue, assisted at the scene of the crash.

