The Jamesport Tri-County R-7 Board of Education will discuss a preliminary school calendar as well as COVID-19 response and planning.

The board will meet in the old gym Monday evening January 11, 2021, at 6 o’clock.

Other items on the agenda include a certificate of deposit renewal, a hazard mitigation plan resolution, and technology. An executive session is planned for personnel matters, including a superintendent evaluation, and student records.

