State Representative Rusty Black on this session in the House of Representatives, maps and re-election

The Missouri General Assembly has been on spring break this week and will reconvene March 21st.

State Representative Rusty Black of Chillicothe says he thinks the House of Representatives did good work in the first part of the session.

Black is in his sixth year as a State Representative. He enjoys being involved with legislative decision-making.

Black plans to withdraw his filing for Seventh District State Representative and run for the State Senate’s 12th District for the August 2nd Primary Election. This decision came after a new redistricting map was released this week for the State Senate.

Black reports he supported a bill that was “somewhat controversial,” which is commonly referred to as No Patient Left Alone.

Black calls it “kind of unprecedented” for a piece of legislation to get passed on a Wednesday and be assigned to a committee in the Senate on a Thursday. He thinks there is a chance that at least some form of the bill will be passed.

Black says that before the legislative session ends May 13th, the budget that funds the state government must be passed. He adds that, constitutionally, the budget must be passed by May 6th.

Seventh District State Representative Rusty Black of Chillicothe reports the state legislature is tasked with drawing U. S. Congressional district maps for Missouri.

Black comments there are “all kinds” of U. S. Congressional maps.

Black says a new Missouri House of Representatives redistricting map was released and approved earlier this year. A new State Senate redistricting map was released this week, but he notes it is not yet official.

With new State Senate boundaries, Black announced he plans to withdraw from running for Seventh District State Representative for the August 2nd Primary Election and file for the 12th District of the State Senate.

State Representative Rusty Black of Chillicothe says he plans to withdraw his filing for Seventh District State Representative for the August 2nd Primary Election and run for the State Senate’s 12th District.

He comments the new map is tentative, and it will take a while before it becomes official.

Black says he will be the third person in the race for the 12th Senatorial District. Delus Johnson of Country Club and J. Eggleston of Maysville previously filed. He has until March 28th to file in Jefferson City.

He notes the 12th District will be the largest district in the state.

The State Senate’s 12th District currently includes all of 14 counties and part of Clay County.

Black reports the Missouri House of Representatives also has a new redistricting map. The Seventh House District will include Linn, Livingston, Carroll, and part of Ray counties. Grundy County will be part of the Second House District, which will also include Caldwell, Daviess, Harrison, and Worth counties.

The new State Representative map was approved earlier this year and is official. It will go into effect in January.

Black says the same process was used for the State Senate map.

Current Seventh District State Representative Rusty Black.

