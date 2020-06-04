Spickard firefighter injured when ceiling collapses

A structure fire occurred last night in Spickard and the Mercer County Fire Protection District reports it responded to a mutual aid call in Spickard’s fire protection district.

While on the scene of the fire at 612 Pine Street, Mercer County reports one member of Spickard Fire and Rescue was injured when there was a partial ceiling collapse at the house. That firefighter was transported by Grundy County Ambulance to seek medical attention for non-life-threatening injuries.

Crews were on the scene of the fire in Spickard for about 3 hours. No other information was available at the time of publication.

Photo courtesy of Mercer County Fire Protection District

