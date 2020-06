A resident of Gladstone was injured early Thursday morning when the vehicle he was driving traveled off Highway 5 at Linneus and struck a ditch.

Sixty-year-old James Hollon was taken by ambulance to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield with minor injuries.

The 2020 Kia Forte received minor damage in the accident at 2:30 Thursday morning. The patrol reports he was using a seat belt.

Assistance at the scene of the crash was provided by the Linn County Sheriff’s Department.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 2 Shares