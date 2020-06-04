Area FFA members to serve as state officers

FFA members of the Grundy R-5 and Chillicothe chapters have been elected to state offices of the Missouri FFA Association.

Both Anna Milazzo of Galt and Rachel Holt of Chillicothe will serve the 2020-21 year as a vice president. The state association announced 13 vice presidents.

Also announced were FFA members earning the top three officer positions. Justin Eddy of Columbia will be the state president. Mackenzie Porter of Archie will be the first vice president and Jenna Perry of Liberal will be the state secretary.

More than 20 FFA members across the state were interviewed for state officer positions.

