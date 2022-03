Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Spickard Board of Aldermen will discuss the Public Water Supply District Number 1 contract next week. The board will meet at the Spickard City Hall on March 14th at 6 p.m.

Other items on the agenda include buying chemicals to kill duckweed around the lagoon, water loss, and possible water hookups with Rathbun Lake. A closed session is also on the agenda.

Related