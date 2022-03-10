Princeton R-5 Board of Education to meet on March 14th

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Princeton R-5 Board of Education will discuss steps and movement for certified staff and the wage schedule for non-certified staff. The board will meet in the high school activity room on March 14th at 5:30 in the evening.

Other items on the agenda include facility repairs involving high school brickwork, the proposed divisional switch for the Athletics and Activities Program, and a bid notice for bank depository services. The agenda for the Princeton Board of Education meeting on March 14th also includes a closed session for legal actions, real estate, employees, and records.

