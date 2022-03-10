Princeton R-5 Board of Education to meet on March 14th

Local News March 10, 2022 KTTN News
Princeton R-5 School District website 2021 -2022
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print
0 Shares

The Princeton R-5 Board of Education will discuss steps and movement for certified staff and the wage schedule for non-certified staff. The board will meet in the high school activity room on March 14th at 5:30 in the evening.

Other items on the agenda include facility repairs involving high school brickwork, the proposed divisional switch for the Athletics and Activities Program, and a bid notice for bank depository services. The agenda for the Princeton Board of Education meeting on March 14th also includes a closed session for legal actions, real estate, employees, and records.

Post Views: 33
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.