The Trenton Middle School Spelling Bee will be held Wednesday, January 16th in the Media Center.

More than 80 students will compete with the spelling bee set to begin for 5th grade at 8:30, 6th grade at 9:25, 8th grade at 10:15 and 7th grade at 11:05.

A champion, runner-up and two alternates will be selected from each grade level to compete at the Grundy County Spelling Bee, on January 30th at Trenton Middle school.

Family and friends of spelling bee contestants are invited to attend.