Grundy County Health Department to host baby shower

The Grundy County Health Department will host a baby shower for expectant mothers who are due in February, March or April 2019. The event is free and open to all expectant mothers and mothers of newborns who live in Grundy County.

The event will be held on January 31 at 2:00 pm at the Grundy County Health Department. There will be games, door prizes and mommy bags for those who RSVP at this LINK. Interested parties are asked to RSVP by January 24 to ensure a prize bag.

In order to be eligible to receive the baby shower gifts, attendees must attend the entire event which is estimated to last 1.5 hours. Questions may be directed to Abby or Sharon at 660-359-4196 or email [email protected].