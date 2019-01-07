US Bank Foundation presents grant for NCMC SSS Student Scholarships

US Bank Foundation recently presented a $2,000 grant award to the North Central Missouri College Foundation to aid in the funding of Student Support Services student scholarships. SSS is a federally funded program that provides disadvantaged students one-on-one tutoring, academic advising, transfer assistance, financial aid counseling, and other services necessary for students to succeed in obtaining a postsecondary education.

The US Bank Foundation supports organizations and programs that advance the funding priorities described under their three Community Possible grant pillars. The Work pillar supports programs that help small business thrive, allow people to succeed in the workforce, provide pathways to higher education, and gain greater financial literacy.

“SSS and the US Bank Foundation Work pillar go hand in hand,” commented NCMC Director of Development Alicia Endicott. “NCMC and SSS are all about helping students succeed. The US Bank Foundation is an important piece of that success; their donation and commitment to the communities they serve are much appreciated.”

For more information about making tax-deductible donations to the NCMC Foundation or scholarship opportunities, contact Alicia Endicott at [email protected] or (660) 359-3948 x1403.