Single-vehicle crash on Highway 36 injures Altamont man

A single-vehicle accident early Thursday morning near Stewartsville injured an Altamont resident.

Forty-nine-year-old Nicholas Austin received minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center.

Austin was eastbound when his car traveled off the north side of Highway 36 into the median where it struck a culvert. The car then went across the median, struck the ground, and overturned coming to a stop on its passenger side.

The car was demolished in the accident one mile west of Stewartsville. Austin was using a seat belt.

