Car and big rig collide on Route K injuring Osborn man

Local News February 2, 2023February 2, 2023 KTTN News
18 Wheel Truck accident or big rig
WhatsApp
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

A two-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon in Stewartsville caused an Osborn resident to be hospitalized.

Thirty-two-year-old Travis Evans was seriously injured and taken by EMS to Mosiac Life Care in St. Joseph.

Evans was driving southbound on Route K and a Freightliner tractor was going east on Highway 36. Evans allegedly failed to yield and a collision occurred with the oncoming truck. After the collision, the car went into the median and the truck went into a ditch.

The car was demolished, and the truck, driven by a New York resident, 25-year-old Abdykerim Oskombaev received moderate damage. Both drivers were using seat belts.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol accused Travis Evans of possession of a controlled substance. He was released for medical treatment.

Post Views: 42
WhatsApp
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.