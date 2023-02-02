Car and big rig collide on Route K injuring Osborn man

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A two-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon in Stewartsville caused an Osborn resident to be hospitalized.

Thirty-two-year-old Travis Evans was seriously injured and taken by EMS to Mosiac Life Care in St. Joseph.

Evans was driving southbound on Route K and a Freightliner tractor was going east on Highway 36. Evans allegedly failed to yield and a collision occurred with the oncoming truck. After the collision, the car went into the median and the truck went into a ditch.

The car was demolished, and the truck, driven by a New York resident, 25-year-old Abdykerim Oskombaev received moderate damage. Both drivers were using seat belts.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol accused Travis Evans of possession of a controlled substance. He was released for medical treatment.

