Sheriff responds to suicidal subject in rural Mercer County

Reddit Share Pin Share 5 Shares

It was a peaceful resolution to a situation when the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a suicidal subject that had locked themselves in the bathroom of a residence in rural Mercer County.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department requested assistance from Grundy County Sheriff’s Department due to the situation and location.

A report from the Mercer County Sheriff’ stated the individual was peacefully taken into custody and was to be transported to a medical facility for an evaluation.

The Mercer County Sheriff also noted the highway patrol responded to the Saturday morning situation.

Related