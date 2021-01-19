Two from Texas facing multiple felony charges including forgery

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Two Houston, Texas residents arrested by the Highway Patrol in Harrison County on January 16th have been charged with multiple felonies, including forgery and fraudulent use of a credit/debit device.

Forty-year-old John Lindsey Follis the Second (II) and 21-year-old Kaitlyn Marie Spicer also face charges of possession of a forging instrument and three counts of possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid. Spicer is scheduled for court on January 19th, and Follis is scheduled for January 20th.

Probable cause statements from the Patrol say a search of the subject’s vehicle revealed $3,258 in cash; 22 real and fake credit/debit cards; 16 phones, laptops, and iPads; a credit card scanner; and 30 new clothing items. Heroin, methamphetamine, Xanax, and paraphernalia were also allegedly found.

The probable cause statements note Follis has multiple convictions for fraud and drugs, and Spicer has previous drug charges.

