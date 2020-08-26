Serve Mercer County addresses 16 projects during latest event

Fifty-nine volunteers worked on 16 projects during the Serve Mercer County workday Sunday, August 23rd.

In Mercer, volunteers worked on the Mercer Christian Church and power washed an elderly resident’s home. They also did work in two yards and repaired roofs. A local doctor hung draperies in a dialysis patient’s living room.

In Princeton, a person in the community donated a new window air conditioning unit two weeks before the event, and Jerod Vangenderen donated electrical expertise to get power to the unit. A Princeton resident benefited from the AC the morning before the event. For another Princeton resident, a ramp was rebuilt, the house was power washed, and the outside of the home was painted. A teacher with cancer had bushes trimmed and a deck revamped. Other projects included yard maintenance, roof repairs, home cleaning, and wood removal.

Work was also done on the Cow Palace. It was determined repairing the roof was out of the scope of volunteers. A community member offered to donate steel sheets to be used to rebuild the roof. The Princeton Chamber of Commerce is considering bids by local roofing crews, but the cost exceeds what the chamber can pay. Monetary donations for the Cow Palace can be sent to the Princeton Chamber of Commerce at Post Office Box 104 in Princeton 64673. The donations would be tax-deductible.

Some meal preparation volunteers helped at the First Baptist Church packing boxes Sunday, August 23rd. Rural Compassion/Convoy of Hope delivered 30 pallets of new products and food the previous day. One hundred twenty teacher gifts were prepared from the delivery as well as 50 boxes of items for those in need. Schools, churches, health departments, and businesses will receive the items. The Saturday semi load followed a distribution from the United States Department of Agriculture Farmers to Family program August 19th.

The Princeton Rotary Club sponsored shirts worn by volunteers. Financial donations to the Mercer County Ministerial Alliance offset supply expenses.

