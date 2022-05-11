“Seniors on Tour” set for May 27 in Chillicothe

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Main Street Chillicothe and the Livingston County Library will hold a mural and historic building tour in Downtown Chillicothe to celebrate Preservation Month.

“Seniors on Tour” will start at the Silver Moon Plaza on Webster Street on Friday, May 27 at 10 a.m.

The free walking tour may last up to two hours, but participants can come and go if necessary. Participants are asked to be prepared for the weather.

Register for the event on May 27th by calling Main Street Chillicothe at 660-646-4071 or the Livingston County Library at 660-646-0547.