Court news for Tuesday, May 10, 2022 in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Numerous individuals waived preliminary hearings on Tuesday in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court. Many saw their cases continued for arraignments on Thursday in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court.

There were 13 defendants who waived hearings and they include Tyler C. Allen, Kenneth Walter Bonine, Shawn Douglas Boyd, Patrick M. Graves, Jessie Lee Ingraham, and two separate cases involving Amber Nycole Leeper. Each of them is from Trenton.

Others who waived hearings and had their cases bound over include Timothy P. Persell Junior and Amber L. Lawrence, both of Spickard. Dalecasi P. Crisp of Humphreys, Shyan Veloar Close, and David Ray Gamble, both of Chillicothe, and Parker Robert Whitacre of Cameron.

Byron Ray Dickerson of Kansas City had his case is set for July 14, 2022.

These defendants mentioned above are facing varied and multiple charges in Grundy County.

Kyle Nathan Wilson of Trenton admitted to a probation violation and agreed to serve six months in jail on each of three counts. The sentences run concurrently and include two for 4th-degree domestic assault and one count of resisting interfering with an arrest, all from June of 2021.

Trenton resident Robin Riddle appeared in the Associate Division and pleaded not guilty to charges of forgery and possession of a controlled substance, both charges from May 1st. During her appearance, Associate Circuit Court Judge Steve Hudson approved, despite an objection from the prosecuting attorney, her conditional release on a recognizance bond in the penal sum of $100,000.

When arrested early this month, her bond had been set at $10,000 cash. Riddle is to submit to a drug and mental health assessment with Preferred Family and follow all recommendations. She’s also to be screened for the third circuit court supervisory program. The two felony cases were continued until May 24, 2022, in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.

A Spickard woman, facing multiple counts of animal neglect or abandonment, has been fined after pleading guilty to one court. Diana Lee Miller was fined $150.00 by Associate Circuit Judge Hudson for an incident on November 7th. The remaining 17 counts were dismissed by prosecuting attorney Kelly Puckett.