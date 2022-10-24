Audio: School shooting in St. Louis leaves seven injured and three dead

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

(Missourinet) – A school shooting today in St. Louis has claimed the lives of at least three people and has injured about seven others. Law enforcement quickly responded and killed the gunman at Central Visual and Performing Arts. A woman and a teenage girl have reportedly died.

Kelvin Adams, the superintendent of St. Louis Public Schools, thanked the police and school staff for rushing to get students to safety.

KMOX Radio in St. Louis reports police said the doors to the school were locked, but they did not clarify how the suspect entered the building. The police department said there was an exchange of gunfire between police and the suspect.

The extent of the injuries to the other victims ranges from gunshot wounds to shrapnel injuries and heart problems. St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones reacts to the news.

The mayor expressed appreciation to first responders and school workers for running towards danger to save others.