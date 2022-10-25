State parks in Trenton and Laclede to close for managed deer hunts

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

State parks near Trenton and Laclede are among ten in Missouri that will temporarily close to offer safer conditions for a managed deer hunt.

The list was announced today by the Division of State Parks and Natural Resources.

Both Crowder State Park in Trenton and Pershing State Park in Laclede are to be closed to allow managed deer hunts the weekend of December 10th and 11th.

Before heading to any state park, state officials ask the public to check the park and site status map on the Missouri State Parks website for any temporary closings.