Schedule set for 18th annual NCMC Foundation sponsored High School Holiday Hoops

The schedule for the 18th annual NCMC Foundation Sponsored High School Holiday Hoops is set and games tip-off on December 17th. The 10-day event will have 48 basketball games all played in the Ketcham Community Center on the NCMC campus highlighting the very best high school basketball north Missouri has to offer. Again, this year fans will be able to purchase an individual event pass for $40 a value of $60, which includes a program book and event t-shirt (sizes limited). Passes can be purchased at the NCMC Foundation & Alumni Association Office located in the Frey Administration Building until December 20th. Daily admission for adults is $5, and students and senior citizens over the age of 65 are $3. Click the link for the complete 10-day, 2022 Holiday Hoops schedule.

The Holiday Hoops committee would like to thank the many individuals who help make the annual event a success. Again for this year area businesses and organizations will provide volunteers throughout each day to assist with the front gate, answer questions, and welcome fans. Day sponsors include BTC Bank, Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri, Farmer’ Electric Cooperative, Grundy Electric Cooperative & Mid-State Services, North Central Missouri College & North Central Missouri College Foundation/Alumni, Smithfield Hog Production, the Trenton Rotary Club, US Bank, and Princeton Rotary.

“We can’t thank our volunteers enough for their support,” commented Nate Gamet, Committee Member, and NCMC Athletic Director. “In addition to day sponsors, we also have volunteers responsible for the official clock and scorebook and those who assist with raffle tickets, t-shirt sales, and hospitality. Their time is so important to this event and it would not be possible without their commitment.”

To help commemorate the 18th year, ticket sales for raffle items will benefit a Holiday Hoops participant with a scholarship to attend NCMC next fall. Land Mark Manufacturing, Smithfield Meats, and Scobee Powerline Construction, LLC have donated items to raffle including a Good-One grill, meat bundles, and RTIC coolers. Raffle tickets are available during the event, 1 for $1, 6 for $5, or an arm’s length for $20.

Updates during the event can be found at this link on the NCMC website, on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram – NCMCHolidayHoops.

The NCMC Foundation is a 501c(3) IRS-approved organization that works in partnership with North Central Missouri College to help transform lives and empower students. For more information about the NCMC Foundation and Alumni Association, please contact Alicia Endicott at 660-357-6403 or [email protected].