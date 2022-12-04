Obituary & Services: Kay Barbara Jones

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Kay Barbara (North) Jones, age 85, a resident of Golden Age Nursing Home, Braymer, Missouri, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022, at Golden Age Nursing Home, Braymer, Missouri.

Kay was born the daughter of Donald and Lottie (Wightman) North on November 28, 1937, in Carroll County, Missouri. She was a 1955 graduate of Braymer High School. Kay was united in marriage to Wilmer “Perry” Jones on October 13, 1961, in Kansas City, Missouri. He preceded her in death on October 27, 2007.

Kay worked as a teacher’s aide for the North Kansas City School District for many years. Before working as a teacher’s aide, she worked at Hallmark Cards, and Montgomery Ward. Kay was of the Methodist faith her whole life. She was a member of 4-H. She loved sewing, making bunnies for people, crossword puzzles, embroidery, cooking, baking, and canning. Kay loved working with children.

Survivors include one son, Mark Thomas and wife Beccy of Texas; one daughter, Kimberly Foster and husband David of Kansas City, Missouri; two grandsons, Matt Thomas and wife Jaimie of San Antonio, Texas, and Ryan Thomas of Kansas City, Missouri; two great-granddaughters, Jordan Thomas and Lydia Thomas; two brothers, Lowell North and wife Judy of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, and Richard North and wife Kim of Lee’s Summit, Missouri; one sister-in-law, Jeanne North of Kirksville, Missouri; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wilmer “Perry” Jones; and one brother, Sid North.

Funeral services will be held at the Braymer United Methodist Church, Braymer, Missouri, on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Braymer United Methodist Church, Braymer, Missouri, on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, one hour before the service from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer, Missouri, on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, from 12 noon until 7:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Enon Cemetery, Dawn, Missouri. Instead of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Golden Age Nursing Home and/or Enon Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.