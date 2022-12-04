2022 MU Crop Management Conference set to begin December 14 in Columbia

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Farmers and crop specialists are invited to attend a special in-person annual conference for industry updates from leading agriculture researchers at the University of Missouri and other institutions across the United States.

The event is set for December 14-15, 2022 in Columbia, Mo.

Topics include soil and water conservation, weed and pest management, ag innovation and technology, fertilizer decisions, land leasing, and more.

Registration is available online, requiring a credit card payment and a unique email address for each registrant.

$225.00 Full Conference Registration Fee

$125.00 Farmer Registration Fee (a reduced rate for individuals whose primary occupation is farming)

$175.00 One-Day Conference (Wednesday and Thursday)

$50.00 Student Registration Fee

Registration fee includes morning break service, daily lunch, and access to handouts.

Certified Crop Advisor Credits (CCA) can be obtained for sessions attended at the Crop Management Conference. There are 16 CCA credits available during the two-day event.

Learn more about topics and register on Mizzou’s website.