Rural Trenton man faces charges of assault and endangering the welfare of a child

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A rural Trenton man has been arrested for allegedly injuring another person during an incident on January 18th.

Thirty-one-year-old Christopher Peterson has been charged with a felony of 3rd-degree assault and a misdemeanor of 2nd-degree endangering the welfare of a child. Bond is $25,000 cash. Peterson was arrested on Saturday and is to appear on February 14th in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.

Court documents accuse Peterson of pushing Michalia Williams causing her to have a broken arm. The incident allegedly occurred in the presence of a child. Documents say Peterson acted in a manner that created a substantial risk to the child who is less than 17 years old.

Related