Obituary: Alice Ann (Sharp) Wegenka

Alice Ann (Sharp) Wegenka, 86, a resident of Atlantic, Iowa, and former Trenton, Missouri area resident passed away as the sun was rising, Sunday, January 29, 2023, at Exira Care Center, Exira, Iowa.

Mrs. Wegenka was born November 25, 1936, in Trenton, Missouri the daughter of Luster May and Alma Rosetta Brown Sharp.

She married Rex Williams after school and they farmed about 6 miles west of Trenton. At some point, she cooked at Edinburg School and we all went to Edinburg Baptist Church. They moved to Columbia and she was a checker at the local grocery store. In a couple of years, she started checking at Green Hills supermarket in Trenton. She worked there for several years.

Later in life, she meet Frank Wegenka, and they married and resided in Kansas City for several years. After Franks passed she moved back to Trenton. She moved to Atlantic Iowa after retirement to be near her grandkids and daughter. She was a great mother and grandmother, always smiling and great to be around. We will miss you, Mom.

Her survivors include one daughter Rocka Rasmussen and life partner David Bock, Atlantic, Iowa; one son Rick Williams and life partner Suzanne Nevada, of Wasilla, Alaska; one sister Roberta Sayer, Galt, Missouri; two grandchildren Heather Rasmussen, Ryan Rasmussen; six great-grandchildren Madee, Lane, Cleidy, Keelin, Kiah, Karson; and one great great granddaughter, Oafie.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Frank Wegenka, twin brother Alan Sharp …also brothers Jerry, Woodsen, Junior, Bob, Jimmie, Donnie, and Sterling, and sisters Mary Lou, Verelle, and Lois Jean.

She was cremated under the direction of Resthaven Mortuary, Trenton, Missouri. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

