Road work in Chillicothe to close Mitchell Avenue

M and M Utilities will begin a street project on Mitchell Avenue in Chillicothe Wednesday, July 22nd.

A Chillicothe Street Department representative says the work will start first thing on Wednesday morning, July 22, 2020, from the railroad tracks south to Ryan Lane. Mitchell Avenue will be closed until the work is complete. The work will be done as weather permits and could take two to three months.

Questions should be directed to Chillicothe Street Superintendent Jeff Gillespie at 660-646-3811 or Travis Burton at M and M Utilities at 660-973-3851.

