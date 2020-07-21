Premium sale added to livestock events at North Central Missouri Fair

A premium sale has been added to the livestock events for the North Central Missouri Fair in Trenton. The auction is scheduled for Sunday, August 2nd starting at 6 o’clock in the evening. Approximately 22 Grundy County exhibitors, representing 4-H and FFA, will lead one animal each into the show ring of the fairgrounds livestock pavilion. Individuals attending will be invited to offer bids for the animals with the roceeds going to the youth as payment for raising and showing livestock.

Kristi Urich of Laredo is a contact regarding the premium sale. It’s to begin with cattle followed by hogs and sheep on Sunday, August 2nd.

Because of health and safety concerns, only livestock judging is scheduled for the North Central Missouri Fair. It begins Tuesday, July 28th with the judging of poultry, fowl, and rabbits. Because of a hemorrhagic disease related to rabbits, organizers are limiting rabbit entries to only TWO per person from the counties of Grundy, Mercer, Harrison, Daviess, Livingston, Linn, and Sullivan. On the 28th, rabbits are to be in place by 7 am; showmanship is at 8 and the judging is at 9 o’clock.

Pre-registration for rabbits is required by Saturday, July 25th. Entries for poultry and fowl are due on Tuesday, July 28th by 7 am with judging at 8. These entries are to be from areas north of Interstate 70. There’s a $2.00 entry fee for rabbit, poultry, and fowl. Brandy Burton can be contacted at 816 351 0799.

For the rest of fair week, the schedule includes judging of swine July 29; goats July 30th’ sheep on July 31st; and cattle August 1st. These entries are to be in place by 1 o’clock with judging to begin at 4 o’clock. Exhibitors will be allowed to show from their trailers and must reside north of I-70.

Contacts are Teri Batson or Les Spickard. Pre-registrations can be mailed to the NCMO Fair at Post Office Box 245 Trenton. Information can be found on the Facebook page for the North Central Missouri Fair or individuals can email ncmofair@gmail.com

Exhibitors will be encouraged to wear a face covering and observe social distancing while at the fairgrounds.

A horse show is scheduled Saturday, August 8th with registration at 8 in the morning and the show starting at 9 o’clock. Katie Shull is the contact at 660 358 2750.

