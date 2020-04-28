Resurfacing to begin next week on Interstate 35 in Harrison and Daviess counties

A new, smoother surface is coming to a portion of Interstate 35 in Harrison and Daviess counties. The Missouri Department of Transportation contracted with Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc. to resurface I-35 between U.S. Route 136 in Bethany and Route C near Pattonsburg (Exit 92 to Exit 78).

The contractor plans to first complete some partial and full-depth patching beginning Wednesday, May 6. The contractor could have multiple crews and work zones set up within the project limits, both directions of I-35, between May 6 and Sept. 23. Crews could be working seven days a week and may work both daytime and nighttime hours.

One lane in each direction is expected to remain open throughout the project. Due to the nature of some of the work, some lane closures may remain up around-the-clock. A 16-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of the project.

All work is weather-permitting and schedules are subject to change.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 6 Shares