Route 129 in Putnam County resurfacing to begin next week

A resurfacing project on Route 129 is scheduled to begin next week. The Missouri Department of Transportation has contracted with W.L. Miller Company to complete the resurfacing project from the Iowa state line to U.S. Route 136 east of Unionville.

The contractor plans to begin the week of May 4, 2020, at the Iowa state line and pave both the northbound and southbound lanes to U.S. Route 136. They will progress south in 2-mile sections with one lane direction closed at a time. A pilot car and flaggers will direct motorists around the lane closures. A 10-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of the project.

During daylight hours, Monday through Friday, crews will be on-site and the work zone will be active. Some work may occur on Saturdays, if necessary, to complete the project on schedule. All work should be complete by mid-June 2020.

Signs will be in place alerting motorists of the work and planned lane closures. All work is weather permitting and could be rescheduled.

