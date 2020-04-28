NCMC to graduate the largest class in the history of the college

Although 2020 will not bring on ground commencement ceremonies this year, there is still much to celebrate for our North Central Missouri College graduates. This year marks the largest graduating class in the history of the college and the first-ever virtual commencement ceremony.

2020 marks the first time in the college’s 93 years not to have a commencement ceremony on campus, but the very first virtual ceremony in NCMC’s history. 2019 broke the record for the largest class in the history of the college with 515 degrees and certificates awarded to 484 individual graduates. 2020 breaks the record again with an even larger graduating class of 558 degrees and certificates awarded to 519 individuals; 174 associate in arts, 14 associate in arts in teaching, 217 associate in applied science, seven associate in general studies, two associate in science, and 144 certificates.

The average age is 24.9, with the oldest graduate being 58 and the youngest 18. Graduates come from Alabama, California, Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and countries Aruba, Belize, Curacao, Germany, Philippines, and United States.

North Central Missouri College will celebrate graduates virtually this year with more information to come regarding commencement ceremony and plans.

You may click HERE to load the PDF file containing the list of graduates in a new window

