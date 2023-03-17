Results of agriculture competition at North Central Missouri College announced

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Several FFA chapters in the area had teams score in the top five when agriculture contests were hosted by North Central Missouri College on Thursday.

TEAM results of judging in 13 categories are:

Agronomy: Gilman City 1st, Newtown Harris 3rd, Gallatin 4th, and Cainsville 5th.

Dairy Cattle: North Harrison of Eagleville was 1st and Princeton 4th.

Entomology: Winston was 1st, Meadville 3rd, and Gallatin 4th.

Farm Management AND FFA Knowledge (both) had Chillicothe 1st.

Forestry: Gallatin was 1st, North Harrison 2nd, Trenton 3rd, and Braymer 5th.

Horses: Princeton took 1st, North Harrison 4th, and Gallatin 5th.

Livestock: Chillicothe was 5th.

Meats judging: Trenton 3rd, North Harrison 4th, and Meadville 5th

Poultry: Gallatin 3rd, North Mercer 4th, and North Harrison 5th.

Soils: Gallatin 1st and Gilman City 5th.

Individual rankings also have been released for the NCMC ag contest day.

Area 1st place individuals are:

Kenzie Milligan of North Harrison was the top judge in dairy cattle.

Claire Walker and Ben Brubaker, both of Chillicothe, were number one in farm management and FFA knowledge respectively.

Kaylyn Sternecker of Gallatin was the top-ranked entry in forestry judging.

