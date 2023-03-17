Obituary & Services: Judy E. (Eads) Burns

Obituaries March 17, 2023 KTTN News
Judy E. (Eads) Burns obit photo
Judy E. (Eads) Burns – age 76 of Gallatin, MO passed away Thursday morning March 16, 2023, in Gallatin.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Kickin’ Cancer with Kindness in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Stith Funeral Home, in Gallatin.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM, the evening before Monday, March 20th, 2023 at the funeral home. Friends may call after 11 AM Monday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Gallatin.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin (660) 663-2117.

