Results from swine, poultry and rabbit show at the Mercer County Fair

In results from the Mercer County Fair in Princeton

The fair queen is Hannah Meighen, the princess is Coley Power, and the prince is Brodie Ellsworth.

Swine show results include Cash Walker of Hamilton showing the grand champion boar. Grason Park of Hamilton exhibited the reserve champion boar. Bailey Miller of Hamilton had the grand champion gilt. Avery Wolfe of Kellerton, Iowa showed the reserve champion gilt.

Emily Oswalt of Princeton exhibited the grand champion market hog. Kaden Gassman of Corydon, Iowa had the reserve champion market hog.

Reed Mitchell of Princeton was both the junior showman, and the easter memorial showmanship winner. Ada Fox of Galt was the senior showman in the swine show at the Mercer County Fair in Princeton.

Poultry show results included Vanessa Ray of Unionville with the best in show and Hannah Bruse of Princeton with the reserve best in show, both in large fowl. Jacob Smith of Braymer had both the best and reserve best in show among the bantams.

Hannah Bruse of Princeton exhibited the best in show and Baylor Hoffman of Lamoni, Iowa had the reserve best in show in the waterfowl category.

Vanessa ray of Unionville received senior showmanship honors while lance jacobs of Eagleville was junior showman.

Rabbit show results included Hannah Bruse of Princeton having the overall best in show and winning senior showman.

Jodi Hullinger of Harris had the reserve overall best in show. Mckenzie Bauman of Maysville was junior showman in the rabbit show at the Mercer County Fair in Princeton.

