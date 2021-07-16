Green Hills Quilt Guild and the Daviess County Library to sponsor quilt show

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Green Hills Quilt Guild and the Daviess County Library are sponsoring a quilt show to celebrate Missouri’s Bicentennial Anniversary beginning August 10, 2021. The show will run from Tuesday, August 10 through Friday, August 13, 2021, during Library hours, which are Tuesday through Thursday from 9:00 to 6:00 and Friday from 9:00 to 5:00.

The guild will have a quilt challenge from Tuesday through Friday for young and old, beginner and expert sewers. Bring scraps of red, white, and blue along with a little brown [if you have them] for the challenge. Learning stations and guild members will be at the site as references for techniques and tricks for sewing.

Quilted handiwork on display will be guild members and the public’s creations. The venue only has room for about 55 quilts, so space is limited, and pre-registration is encouraged. Exhibitors who want to display their handiwork, whether a quilt, throw, table topper, or clothing, should call Janet at (660) 605-2170 to phone in their exhibit registration. (Please, no tied creations.)

Exhibits should be transported to the Library between 9:00-12:00 Tuesday and taken home from 9:00-11:00 Saturday 8/14. (Please do NOT make Janet call you to take your creation home!)(J)

Each exhibit will have a label, and each exhibitor will have an information sheet for guild reference. In addition, ballots will be available at the door to vote for favorite quilts.

Local quilt shops will have copies of exhibitor entry forms, exhibit entry labels, exhibit hours, and contact information.

Related