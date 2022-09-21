Registered sex offender in Missouri sentenced to 15 years in prison for child pornography

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A man who is a registered sex offender was sentenced in federal court for downloading child pornography to his cell phone.

Michael Ray Jones, 60, of Marshfield, Mo., was sentenced by U.S. Chief District Judge Beth Phillips to 15 years in federal prison without parole. The court also ordered Jones to serve 10 years on supervised release following incarceration. Jones has a prior conviction for possessing child pornography.

On Oct. 12, 2021, Jones pleaded guilty to one count of receiving child pornography. Jones admitted that he used his cell phone to access and download child pornography.

Jones was stopped by a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper on U.S. Highway 60 in Webster County, Mo., on July 28, 2020, because the Ford F-150 he was driving had expired license plates. During the stop, Jones showed his cell phone to the trooper, which included multiple images in a photo gallery, and the trooper realized that some of the images were child pornography. During a forensic examination of Jones’s cell phone, investigators found numerous images of child pornography.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney James J. Kelleher. It was investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.