Rapid Removal to pick up one bulky item at curbside during “Community Pride Cleanup Week”

In conjunction with “Community Pride Cleanup Week” in Trenton, a Chamber of Commerce ambassador reports Rapid Removal Disposal will be open for large items to be dropped off there. It also will take one bulky item left at a residential curbside per household on regular trash pickup days.

Jeannie Griffin, a chamber ambassador, spoke Monday on KTTN’s Open Line.

Rapid Removal Disposal is located on Northwest 10th Avenue, and regarding the residential pickup of a bulky item.

Mrs. Griffin spoke of disposing of empty paint cans that have dried paint residue.

“Community Pride Cleanup Week” in Trenton is held the last week in April each year. Those with questions may call the office of Rapid Removal Disposal of Trenton.

