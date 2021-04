Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A truck driver and a child from El Dorado Springs were taken to Mosiac Life Care following a rollover accident late Monday night on the east side of Cameron.

Injuries were moderate for 35-year-old Juan Jones and for a nine-year-old girl.

The large truck was eastbound on Highway 36 when it went off the north side of the road, into the median, and overturned onto its side.

The big rig was demolished and the driver was using a seat belt but the girl was not.

70 total views, 70 views today

Related