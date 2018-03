The public is invited to attend the Grand March of the Grundy County R-5 High School Junior/Senior Prom.

The “A Night Under the Stars” themed prom will be held at the new gym in Galt Saturday night. The Grand March starts at 6 o’clock with the coronation of the King and Queen to follow.

The prom will continue with a dinner and dance from 7 to 11 o’clock.

Like this: Like Loading...