North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees approves fee adjustments

The North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees approved tuition and fee adjustments at a special meeting Wednesday.

The board approved holding tuition flat for 2018-2019, however, reserves the right to enact an increase in tuition up to 2.1%, which is the Consumer Price Index, for Spring 2019 and Summer 2019 terms dependent on future legislative action and/or governor’s office withholds.

The technology fee will be increased $3 for the purchase and installation of a mobile application for students, faculty, and staff as well as text messaging services for college business and emergency communications with students.

There will not be an increase in general facilities or student fees.

The board approved a decrease in the course fee for the Manufacturing class Principles of Safety from $250 to $175. The decrease is due to the Manufacturing Skills Standards Certification registration now being handled separately.

The board approved adding a $120 course fee for the Manufacturing classes of Programmable Logic Controllers, Basic Fluid Power, Basic Electricity 1 and 2, Motor Controls, and Industrial Mechanics. The increase will cover Amatrol curriculum and materials.

A $25 course fee will be added to the Allied Health class First Aid and Emergency Procedures, which includes materials and CPR certification. A $425 course fee will be added to Child Development Portfolio to cover the cost of the Child Development Associate exam. The fee will be waived for Head Start students.

The board approved increasing the room and board rates by two percent for the 2018-2019 academic year. That means double room capacity will be $3,043 and single room capacity will be $4,867.

The 12-meal plan will cost $2,653 and the 17-meal plan will cost $3,012.

Like this: Like Loading...