Community Easter Egg Hunt set for March 31st in Trenton

Grundy County residents age 10 and younger can hunt for candy and other prizes during the Community Easter Egg Hunt in Trenton.

The Trenton Kiwanis Club and the Trenton High School Key Club will host the event in the upper area of Moberly Park near the enclosed shelter house March 31st. Games and activities will start that morning at 9:30 and children can also look at an ambulance, a fire truck, and police cruisers as well as visit with personnel.

The Easter Egg Hunt will begin at 10 o’clock with three age divisions: zero through three years old, four through six, and seven through 10. One egg in each age division will contain a grand prize certificate. Children who find the special eggs will receive a filled Easter basket courtesy of Dave’s Body Shop. Children should bring their own baskets for the hunt.

There will be an Easter photo area at the shelter house, and parents are encouraged to bring their cameras.

Those attending are asked to park in the upper lot near the enclosed shelter house of the lower lot near the pool. Those parking in the lower lot should use the park road to walk to the upper area or the park as to not disturb the area to be hunted.

Anyone wishing to donate to offset the costs of the hunt should contact Kiwanis member Kara Helmandollar or leave contributions in a donation box at the event.

Like this: Like Loading...