Incident at Princeton High School places school under lockdown

An incident at Princeton High School caused the school to be placed under lockdown at about 2:45 on Tuesday, September 18, 2018.

School officials were made aware of an incident that occurred where an online relationship between a Princeton High School student and an out of town adult had taken place. Information obtained by school officials indicated that the adult was en route to pick up the student from the school at the end of the school day.

School officials, after becoming aware of the situation, notified the parents of the student, as well as law enforcement, and placed the school under lockdown at approximately 2:45 on Tuesday afternoon. The decision by Superintendent Jerry Girdner was made to hold all students until more information could be obtained on the developing incident, and until the all-clear was received from law enforcement.

At approximately 3:15 Tuesday afternoon, school officials were notified b law enforcement that a person of interest was in custody and the lockdown was lifted.

Superintendent Girdner was quoted as saying that “It is important to continually have conversations with your children about the risks that social media and online relationships pose to the safety of themselves and their community.”

Girdner expressed appreciation to the students for remaining calm and the staff for their professionalism, as well as the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department for the quick response and resolution of the incident.

Those with questions or concerns are asked to call the Superintendents office at 660-748-3211