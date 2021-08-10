Princeton City Council approves contract with Mercer County Sheriff’s Department

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Princeton City Council approved a contract with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office and a resolution involving Mercer County Area Development on August 9.

City Clerk Cory Willett reports the sheriff’s contract says the office will enforce Princeton’s ordinances.

The resolution involved Mercer County Area Development’s Main Street program being approved. The program is in the beginning stages and will be like other Main Street programs in Trenton and Chillicothe. Princeton will get bids for demolishing a couple of properties. The properties are owned by Ryan Davis and D. J. McIntosh.

Danny Hanson talked about storm drain problems, and the city will fix them. The owner of a business near the intersection of U. S. Highways 65 and 136 will be sent a nuisance letter.

Related